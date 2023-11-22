Well, the big event is finally here…

Today we have the good fortune to witness a "meeting of the minds" between two top monetary experts, who each competently and respectfully argue their predicted path for the US dollar from here.

The first is Brent Johnson, CEO of Santiago Capital and developer of the “Dollar Milkshake Theory”, which serves as the foundation upon which today's discussion is built.

Serving as a counterpoint perspective is Matthew Piepenburg, Commercial Director at Matterhorn Asset Management AG - GoldSwitzerland

This is not so much a bare-knuckles debate so much as a gentlemanly "co-exploration", as there are many points our speakers agree on.

But there are definitely a few where they see things differently. And in this 80-minute idea exchange, Brent & Matt drill down together on those points of differentiation, doing their best to make the path ahead for the US dollar clearer to discern for all of us.

To watch this excellent debate, click here or on the image below:

I’m so grateful to everyone who has made their way to Thoughtful Money already, especially those of you who have kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this new Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me afford the substantial startup costs of birthing this new venture.

Premium supporters will receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to interviews going forward (yes, they’re back!), plus periodic advance-viewing and/or exclusive content not made available to the public.

My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Brett & Matt are available to them below.

