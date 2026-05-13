What should we expect from the Federal Reserve as Kevin Warsh takes over as its Chairman this week?



Given the inflationary oil price shock from the US-Iran war, are rate cuts now off the table?



Are rate *hikes* possible ahead?



For answers, we're incredibloy fortunate to welcome back to the program Dr Thomas Hoenig, former CEO of the Kansas City Fed, former voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, a former director of the FDIC, and now a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Mercatus Center.

Dr Hoenig also shares his sad confidence that, until and unless our leaders adopt a mindset of fiscal responsibility, the purchasing power of our currency will continue declining from here.

To hear it all, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Thomas Hoenig (recorded 5.11.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY