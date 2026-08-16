Peter Tchir is shocked how many big investors haven't accepted the end of globalization.



As a result, the market is mispricing assets -- assuming the future is going to resemble the past.



For those who understand the new ProSec era, that means key assets can be picked up at discount right now.



To learn which ones Peter is most focused on, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us pre-1965 half dollars (aka, “junk” silver) AT spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

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Adam’s Notes: Peter Tchir (recorded 8.14.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: