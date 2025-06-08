Today's guest predicted -- years in advance -- the shift away from globalization towards nationalism/mercantilism by the world's major countries.

Well, now that the previously unipolar globe is in the process of fracturing into multiple power and trading blocks, what does he see coming next?

To find out, we ask the man himself.

We're very fortunate to sit down again today with Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank.

Michael predicts many more shocks lie ahead for the global economy -- and that today's richly valued markets are completely unprepared for them.

Understanding this mercantilist dynamic will be key to investing success going forward — so this is an important discussion to pay attention to, folks.

To watch it, click here or on the video below:

