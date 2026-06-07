Lawrence Lepard warns that "The Big Print" he wrote about in his book is fast approaching.



This will be another surge of $trillions in monetary and fiscal stimulus that will spike inflation and accelerate the devaluation of the dollar.



He expects hard assets and commodities -- especially gold, silver and Bitcoin -- to rocket higher in price.



And his counsel to investors is to increase exposure to these assets while there's still time.



To hear Larry's full “Big Print” prediction, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Lawrence Lepard (recorded 6.4.26)