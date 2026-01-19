As mentioned many times on this program, stocks have entered the year trading at or near record-high valuation extremes.



When stocks look richly valued like this, short-sellers take notice.



Is it time to start shorting the market?



To find out, today we have the good fortune of welcoming back to the program one of the best known short-sellers in the business, Carson Block, founder of Muddy Waters Research.

Perhaps surprising to many, Carson doesn’t think this is a great market to short.

But that said, he is worried about one particular black swan.

For all the details, click here or on the video below:

Adam’s Notes: Carson Block (recorded 1.13.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY