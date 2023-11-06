Just as Samuel Clemens had to assure his readers that he was “not quite dead yet” after an erroneous newspaper headline announced his demise, I’m here with the happy news that I return to the recording studio this week.

So to those who feared I’d stopped doing interviews, that is ABSOLUTELY NOT the case.

If you’ve enjoyed my previous long-form discussions with the world’s top experts in money & the markets, rest assured they will start up again soon.

How soon?

Less than 2 weeks soon :)

In fact, I’ll be recording two interviews this coming week.

Tomorrow, I’ll sit down with the wise & worldly Dr. Marc Faber:

For those of you familiar with Marc, you know he’s a great personality to kick off this new channel with. Colorful, brash & brilliant — Marc understands the global economy through a historical lens practically unmatched in the industry. He’s a declarative straight-shooter who doesn’t mince words.

And later in the week, I’ll have the good fortune to talk at length with Dr. Michael Spence:

Spence was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2001 for his work on asymmetric information in markets.

As you know, my mission is to help reduce the information asymmetry between Wall Street and regular investors, so this discussion will be near & dear to my heart.

It will also be so for another reason: Spence was the dean of the Stanford Business School when I got my MBA there. He passed on several extremely useful life lessons that continue to guide me to this day.

So when will we see these videos?

That depends…

As a reward to those who have generously stepped in to support my new venture by becoming paid subscribers to this new Substack, I will give them advanced access to the Faber video (by Wed/Thurs).

The rest of the world won’t see it for another few days, at least.

If you’d like to be among the first to see it — as well as help me fund the start-up costs for the new YouTube channel — become a premium subscriber by clicking on the button here (it’s only $8/mo):

The Spence video will be the first one released on my new channel. But, we’re launching it in “stealth mode” for the first few days in order to give the YouTube algorithm a chance to find our content on its own, without any help. After we’ve giving it a few days, we’ll then let you all know where to find it. The Faber video will follow publicly soon after.

When will the new YouTube channel be fully operational?

As mentioned, we’ll be running it in stealth mode first.

We expect to reveal it to the public by or before mid-November.

Will the Weekly Market Recaps with Lance Roberts be a part of it?

Yes!

This has been one of the most-asked questions I’ve been hit with multiple times daily since announcing my decision to go independent.

I’m pleased to share that Lance and I have just locked our new recording schedule down, and you can expect the Weekly Market Recap to resume on Saturday November 18th.

So, in terms of future interview guests, who else is already lined up for the coming weeks?

A staggeringly excellent line-up.

After leaving Wealthion, I had to re-build my contact database (for legal reasons). As I did, I reached out to a large number of my favorite interviewees, hoping to land some degree of critical mass that would allow me start the new channel off with a bang.

Well…EVERYONE I’ve asked so far has said “yes”. Emphatically so. I couldn’t have asked for more support than these wonderful thinkers are so kindly giving me.

So I now have the high-quality problem of squeezing an abundance of top-shelf talent into the fast-dwindling few weeks left in 2023. It will be a busy start to this new channel…

As for the names of those experts, I’m sharing them below. But to see them, you have to be a premium subscriber to this Substack. The rest of you will just have to wait until the videos publicly launch. I’m sorry for that; but I have to reserve the goodies for those folks who have put their hard-earned money in the ring to help get this new channel birthed.

So, the experts slated to appear over the next two months include:………