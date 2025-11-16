When you’re uncertain, they say to seek the counsel of those smarter than you.



Well, amongst the many experts I interview on this channel, Michael Green is definitely in the top cohort intellectual horsepower-wise.



Mike is portfolio manager & chief strategist at Simplify Asset Management which holds over $12 billion in client assets.



And today, we’ll tap his latest thinking on the stock market, the credit markets, the economy, and whatever else 2026 holds for investors that he thinks important.



Mike’s research convinces him that passive capital flows are the single greatest factor that determine where any given stock -- and the overall indices, too -- will head.



So, what’s his outlook for those passive flows?



To find out, click here or on the video below:

Adam’s Notes: Mike (recorded 11.11.25)

