The freight industry has long been thought of the circulatory system of the economy.



It's how the things bought & sold through commerce get from point A to point B in the real world.



And when today's guest last appeared on this channel back in November, he warned that freight volumes had fallen dramatically due to tariff uncertainty and economic sluggishness. A recession in the economy of "real things" looked imminent.



But...the situation now seems to be experiencing a sharp and welcome turnaround. Freight volumes are up. And US manufacturing is on course to enjoy one of the best markets in years.



What's responsible for this happy development? How sustainable does it look to be? Could the ramifications of the war in Iran and the resulting oil price shock derail this recovery?



To discuss, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program Craig Fuller of Freightwaves, a price reporting agency (PRA) focused on the global freight market and the leading provider of high-frequency data for the global supply chain.

To hear why he’s “more bullish than he’s ever been”, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Craig Fuller (recorded 4.10.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY