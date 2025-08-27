NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:
With Friday’s special release interview with inflation expert Steve Hanke, I didn’t have room in my publishing schedule last week to send out the below video, which aired on Thursday.
In it, I discussed this chart showing the top 1% running away with America's wealth:
(source)
This is a massive challenge facing our society. Some would call it a calamity.
At what point does the bottom 90% hit its breaking point?
And what can we, as individuals, do to decrease our odds of coming out of the wrong side of this growing wealth disparity?
For a discussion America needs to be having more openly, click here or on the video below:
GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:
I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.
Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with the New Harbor team are available to them below.
If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:
Adam’s Notes (recorded 8.20.25)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Wealth Disparity Trends: The top 1% have tripled their wealth since 2000, far outpacing the bottom 90%, creating a K-shaped recovery and risking an I-shaped economy where wealth concentrates among a small elite.
Federal Reserve’s Role: Decades of monetary expansion and low interest rates have fueled asset price bubbles, prioritizing capital over labor, exacerbating the wealth gap as a deliberate feature of the system.
Housing Market Correction: A housing correction is underway, with
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money® to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.