Growth stocks have far out-performed value stocks in recent years.

Similarly, large cap stocks have trounced small caps.

Will that dichotomy continue?

Or will the pendulum finally swing back to give value & small cap investors their day in the sun?

For perspective, we welcome Eric Cinnamond to the program today. Eric is founder and co-CEO of Palm Valley Capital Management.

Eric thinks value investing will come back into vogue once the market experiences a substantial correction, as he concludes “There’s a lot of room for stocks to fall” given the unsustainable nature of today’s profit margins.

