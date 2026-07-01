Stephanie Pomboy of MacroMavens returned this morning to provide her latest monthly update.



She sees mounting stresses in consumer households, private credit and oil markets.



So, exactly WHEN does she think these will actually matter to markets?



Her current expectation is that our political leaders will do their utmost to contain them until after the mid-term elections in November.



But once those are over?.....Watch out.



For a very important discussion with Stephanie, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Stephane are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Stephanie Pomboy (recorded 6.30.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: