Things To Fall Apart After The Mid-Terms? | Stephanie Pomboy
When will the growing concerns actually matter?
Stephanie Pomboy of MacroMavens returned this morning to provide her latest monthly update.
She sees mounting stresses in consumer households, private credit and oil markets.
So, exactly WHEN does she think these will actually matter to markets?
Her current expectation is that our political leaders will do their utmost to contain them until after the mid-term elections in November.
But once those are over?.....Watch out.
For a very important discussion with Stephanie, click here or on the video below:
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Adam’s Notes: Stephanie Pomboy (recorded 6.30.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Stephanie Pomboy sees birthright citizenship as ripe for reform to curb exploitation and “anchor baby” dynamics while still supporting targeted immigration to address demographic shortfalls; she strongly favors pro-natal policies to encourage existing citizens to have more children.
She shares deep concerns about the narrowing AI trade, noting corporate backpedaling on full automation, declining AI-related employment, and hyperscalers shifting from cash cows to net capital raisers, all of which signal the hype cycle may be peaking.
Private credit risks