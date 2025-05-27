The Game of Thrones: Tariff Edition continues at its wild, unpredictable & ever-changing pace.

The latest development as of this recording has the US placing a pause on its recently-announced 50% tariffs on the EU until July 9th.

As we now have a *little* more clarity and data to look at since Trump's Liberation Day, what conclusions can we start drawing about the implications of these tariffs?

Are they strengthening or weakening America's hand?

Are they inflationary?

Are US consumers better or worse off, on net?

For insights, we have the good fortune today to welcome back to the program Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research, LLC.

Jim warns that those hoping for lower bond yields may find themselves sorely disappointed.

In fact, he predicts yields are likely to head higher over the coming year(s).

