Today's guest has long predicted that widespread systemic change would occur during the 20-teens and 2020s -- as America and much of the rest of the world experience a replacement of the old order and the birth-pangs of a new one.



All of us who have lived through this period and especially the year 2025 that just ended probably find it hard to argue that massive change -- culturally, politically, geo-strategically and economically -- is indeed now afoot.



So how much more of this change still lies ahead?



How disruptive will it likely be?



And what kind of new system does it look like we'll have on the other side?



For perspective, we have the privilege of welcoming back to the program demographer Neil Howe, co-author of the seminal book The Fourth Turning and its sequel The Fourth Turning Is Here.

He notes that when past Fourth Turnings arrived, stocks were pretty beaten down



Which is why today's extreme valuations present "exceptional" market crash risk Neil warns.

To hear the full discussion, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: In celebration of silver’s run, precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $1.35 above spot.

NOTE: this is higher than his previous offer to sell at $1 below spot, due to the recent CME margin hikes.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Lawrence are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Neil Howe (recorded 1.4.26)