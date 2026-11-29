Commodities expert Tavi Costa says today’s conditions are one of “the best opportunities I’ve seen in my career” to buy gold.

And silver.

In fact, he thinks the overall thesis for precious metals ownership is more compelling than it has ever been.

So, what does he look for in a precious metals investment?

And where else does he see promising opportunities in other commodities?

To find out, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us US “Peace” Silver Dollars (1921–1935) at $5 above melt value and French 20 Franc Gold Roosters (1899–1914) at $26 above melt value

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

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Adam’s Notes: Tavi Costa (recorded 11.24.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: