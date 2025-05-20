Today's expert, behavioral economist Peter Atwater, adjunct professor at William & Mary College and author of the influential book The Confidence Map, has long affirmed that changes in confidence consistently and predictably impact investor preferences, decisions and actions.

Well, there's certainly been a lot happening so far this year to both spike and crash (and then re-spike) investor confidence.

It's been one heck of a sentiment rollercoaster so far, with little signs that things will calm down anytime soon.

What are likely to be the biggest drivers of confidence from here, and what are his key indicators are telling him about the prospects for the rest of 2025?

Peter reveals his latest outlook in today’s discussion, and delivers the warning that the current extremely bipolar behavior of Wall Street makes the recent rally look unstable.

To learn why, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Peter are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Peter Atwater (recorded 5.14.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: