We're trying something new that I've been wanting to do for a while: inject more videos focusing on the best practices of wealth building.



Today Julia Lembcke, Certified Financial Planner and Managing Director at URS Advisory shares with us the preferred sequence to use when withdrawing funds from your various forms of retirement accounts.



Account withdrawal order is VERY important.



And it's one that most people actually get backwards.



To learn how to potentially save yourself thousands -- if not hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes in retirement, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Julia Lembcke (recorded 5.22.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY