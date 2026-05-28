Despite stocks being at rich valuations, there's a risk of them bubbling sharply higher from here should the Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh chose to "look past" current inflation concerns.



This would be akin to what happened in the late 1990s.



Darius Dale, CEO of macro forecasting and market timing service 42 Macro, delivers this warning in today's video, as well as shares how his model is currently positioned for the current investing environment.

To see Darius present his firehose of data & charts, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Darius Dale (recorded 5.27.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY