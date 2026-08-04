July ended up being a painful month.



It was the Nasdaq's worst July in 22 years.



Bonds experienced their biggest July yield-spike since 2005.



And oil's saw its biggest July price increase in over 30 years.



What's driving all this?



Is this just a mid-year pressure-release before prices resume climbing?



Or are these signs that momentum is rolling over?



Most importantly: what does all this mean for investors?



What positioning makes sense in this environment?



For answers, we're fortunate to welcome back money manager Michael Pento, founder & CEO of Pento Portfolio strategies.

To hear why he thinks a deflationary depression (not recession) is inevitable, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $0.75 below spot.

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Adam’s Notes: Michael Pento (recorded 8.3.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: