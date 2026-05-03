Worries about default risk in private credit have driven prices down of a number of assets.

If these fears are overblown, which Steven Bavaria, developer of the Income Factory, thinks they are, then a bonanza of bargains for income investors likely exists right now.



Many of you have lately been asking me to get Steven back on the program — well, here he is.

To learn where he sees quality income-generating assets trading at attractive discounts, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

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Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Steven are available to them below.

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Adam’s Notes: Steven Bavaria (recorded 5.1.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY