Chris Irons, publisher of the highly popular QTR Fringe Finance substack, returns today to explain how our financial markets are now little more than a "digital casino on cocaine".



Speculations runs rampant. Everywhere.



And yet those who see that clearly have a difficult time successfully positioning against it, because the House (our central planners) keeps intervening to improve the odds in its favor.



It increasingly feels to him that the smartest move is not to play.



At least, not by the market's rules.



For a very un-traditional discussion, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Chris Irons (recorded 6.1.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY