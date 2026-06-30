The continued challenging cost of living is still at the forefront of most Americans minds, but the stock market -- trading near record highs -- appears it couldn't care less.



And the economy continues to chug along nicely, currently forecasted to grow at 2.5% in Q2.



And even despite consumers’ stated concerns, retail sales remain resilient and even surprised to the upside last month.



Are those worried about a consumer-driven slowdown, or perhaps even recession, too pessimistic?



Or, is there greater danger lying beneath the surface data than most are aware of?



To find out, we have the good fortune to speak today with Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO & Chief Strategist for QI Research LLC and author of the book "Fed Up: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America".

To hear why Danielle thinks even the rich are starting to struggle, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Danielle DiMartino Booth (recorded 6.29.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: