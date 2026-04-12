REMINDER: Highly-respected natural resources investor Rick Rule is hosting an online bootcamp dedicated to copper-related investments on April 18, 2025

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NOTE: Jan’s slides from this presentation are currently held up in VanEck’s compliance review. I will send them out to you as soon as they are released to Thoughtful Money.

When market uncertainty is as high as it is now, I often emphasize that the most useful people to interview are asset managers.



Because they don't have the luxury of merely having an opinion on the road ahead -- they have to commit capital to their convictions, and be judged upon the results.



Today we have the great fortune of having the return appearance of one of the most respected capital allocators in the business: Jan van Eck



Jan is CEO of vanEck, an asset management firm with over $100 billion in assets under management invested across its wide family of ETFs and funds, spanning equity, bond, commodity, digital and regional asset classes.



As we've done the past several quarters now, Jan and I spent an hour discussing his Q2 macro and market outlooks, as well as where he sees the biggest opportunities for investors right now.

To see the full presentation, click here or on the video below.

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

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Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Jan are available to them below.

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Adam’s Notes: Jan van Eck (recorded 4.10.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY