Some Person
8h

Lance's team's article on covered call strategies is one of the most helpful I've ever read on the subject of options. Thank you, Adam.

Neil Winward
11h

Is worry dead? Hardly. People are all sorts of worried about how the growth in asset prices are continuing to store up a reservoir of inequality. When Treasury has cemented control over the Fed, driven rates down as a multi- faceted response to a national housing emergency (not wrong on that), assets are going to continue upwards. Hard assets are going to continue up as well, exhibiting their own worry. And all will be well if only the asset light would buy some BTC and make the asymmetric bet on the fourth turning chaos…

