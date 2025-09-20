Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money®

Dan
3h

Just regarding the question of AI undermining the core value of google in the context of their search engine. I think their model would be better described as "collection and monetization of user information" rather than "selling ads" - which is a far more palatable euphemism for the general population and has probably contributed to the confusion behind the question. By interacting with AI, (on google chrome of course), the quality and quantity of data that can be collected about users is infinitely greater. The use of AI to assess and manage user information will make it infinitely more valuable to googles customers who wish to influence, sell to, or understand the users. Google also has many other options such as charging for access to their AI, and or forcing people to watch adds before the responses come up, etc.

Either way, if there is trouble for Google, and there may well be, I suspect it wont be for the want of people clicking on blue links.

