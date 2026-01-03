Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money®

Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Brophy's avatar
Greg Brophy
8h

I always love the end of the show rants with you two. I’m a political animal and just eat it up. Here’s to $100 silver.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Taggart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture