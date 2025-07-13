Today's guest is best known for his HOPE framework, a highly effective way to measure the health of the economy, and tell whether it's getting stronger or weaker:

As we enter the second half of 2025 -- with momentum stocks stumbling while the markets remain richly valued near all-time highs -- what does his framework tell us 2025 has in store?

To find out, we have the good fortune to speak today with Michael Kantrowitz, chief investment strategist & managing director at Piper Sandler.

He reports that the most recent HOPE data isn’t encouraging, and that the economy — and society, as well — is becoming more bifurcated than ever. But the data is not (yet) indicating a recession is nigh, suggesting a prolonged period of economic stagnation without a clear landing.

For all the details, click here or on the video below:

