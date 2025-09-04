NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

After a year of projecting confidence in America's "strong" and "resilient" economy, at his recent Jackson Hole appearance, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suddenly changed his tune.

He expressed concern about the deteriorating labor market, saying the situation may warrant a resumption of monetary easing notwithstanding the potential inflationary risks of tariffs.

This comes at a time when stocks are at nosebleed valuations levels, with the general public more exposed to them than at any time since the 2000 and 2007 bubble peaks.

Are investors sleepwalking into an oncoming painful market correction here?

To find out, we have the good fortune to welcome Danielle Park back to the program. Danielle is president and portfolio manager for Venable Park Investment Counsel, Inc, where she manages millions for some of Canada’s wealthiest families. She's also proprietor of the daily financial website JugglingDynamite.com

Danielle warns that the US and Canada are dealing with twin bubbles right now — in stocks AND housing — and face mounting challenges as those begin bursting.

She makes this case through an excellent chart presentation (chart deck provided to premium subscribers in the Notes below)

To hear Danielle make her case, click here or on the video below:

Adam's Notes: Danielle Park (recorded 9.3.25)

