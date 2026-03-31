Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research, has maintained a more bullish outlook on the economy and the financial markers than most analysts over recent years.



And he's largely been proven correct.



But in the aftermath of the outbreak of war in Iran, his outlook has soured in the near term -- he sees the return of the bond market vigilantes (a term he coined back in the 1980s), this time worldwide.



And he now calculates rising odds of both an economic recession and bear market in stocks resulting from the current oil price shock.



What advice does he have for investors in such an environment?



To find out, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Ed Yardeni (recorded 3.30.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY