Chance Finucane, CIO at Oxbow Advisors, is worried about 2027.

It would not surprise him to see the S&P enter a true bear market.

So how is Oxbow allocating capital right now for its high net worth clients?

To find out, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us pre-1965 half dollars (aka, “junk” silver) at just $0.50 above spot, and pre-1965 quarters & dimes at $0.75 above spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

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