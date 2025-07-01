I spend a lot of time on this channel talking with seasoned investors with decades of experience, the vast majority of whom are older than I -- oftentimes by several decades.

But I'm no spring chicken.

And I find myself more and more wondering how younger generations look at the world of finance and the economy -- especially with the daunting challenges they face: inflation & the high cost of living, extreme wealth inequality, record high housing unaffordability, AI's threat of mass jobs destruction, $37 trillion in national debt and growing...

How are they feeling about stepping into the financial world they're inheriting?

Is our education system teaching them financial literacy any better than the total failure it had with us?

Where are they getting their financial information from?

To find out, we have the pleasure of speaking with author, economic commentator, and educator Kyla Scanlon, one of the top Zillennial financial influencers. She is widely followed across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, X and Substack.

