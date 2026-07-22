What are bonds telling us right now about investor confidence & expected inflation?



What is oil telling us about the prospects for an end to the Iran-US war?



And what are gold prices telling us now that they may have found a bottom?



Portfolio manager Michael Lebowitz joined us for a livestream this morning to answer these questions, as well as answer audience Q&A.



To watch the replay, click here or on the video below.

And as a reminder, if you’d like to have a free portfolio consultation with Michael and his team at RIA, just fill out the very short form here.

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $0.75 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Michael are available to them below.

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Adam’s Notes: Michael Lebowitz (recorded 7.22.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: