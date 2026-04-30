Many think the war in Iran is weakening (some claim ruining) the prospects for the US generally and the dollar specifically.

Others argue the exact opposite.

So which is more likely?

To make sense of it all for us, Brent Johnson, developer of the Dollar Milkshake Theory and CEO of Santiago Capital joined me today for a livestream.

It was an extremely thoughtful discussion of not just where the dollar is likely headed, but also of the dynamics of global power.

To watch the replay, click here or on the video below:

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Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Brent are available to them below.

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Adam’s Notes: Brent Johnson (recorded 4.30.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY