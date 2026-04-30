What Does The Post-War Future Of The US Dollar Look Like? | Brent Johnson
Weaker...or stronger?
Many think the war in Iran is weakening (some claim ruining) the prospects for the US generally and the dollar specifically.
Others argue the exact opposite.
So which is more likely?
To make sense of it all for us, Brent Johnson, developer of the Dollar Milkshake Theory and CEO of Santiago Capital joined me today for a livestream.
It was an extremely thoughtful discussion of not just where the dollar is likely headed, but also of the dynamics of global power.
To watch the replay, click here or on the video below:
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Adam’s Notes: Brent Johnson (recorded 4.30.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Brent Johnson views the US-Iran conflict through a nuanced lens: the US has demonstrated overwhelming military dominance, but the real stakes involve long-term power projection, energy leverage, and the broader strategic competition with China rather than a simple “bully vs. hero” narrative.
He argues the world is shifting from the post-WWII rules-based order toward explicit America First power politics, exposing hard truths for both the US and other nations while reinforcing dollar dominance in the near term.
Swap lines, the UAE’s OPEC exit, and energy disruptions are seen as