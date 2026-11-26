Recent survey data reveals that “retirement planning” is the #1 interest among Thoughtful Money viewers.

So I asked Certified Financial Planner Julia Lembcke back on the program to share the essential steps she thinks folks should be taking at key age milestones to make sure they’re on track for a successful & enjoyable retirement.

She also shares both the average & median retirement savings that active savers have at these life stages.

To find out how you compare, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us US “Peace” Silver Dollars (1921–1935) at $5 above melt value and French 20 Franc Gold Roosters (1899–1914) at $26 above melt value

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on e button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

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Adam’s Notes: Julia Lembcke (recorded 11.19.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: