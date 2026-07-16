What’s more likely to happen from here with the ongoing speculation-driven stock market: a rally to new highs or a rout?

The lead partners from advisory firm New Harbor Financial returned to deliver their latest market outlook in a livestream yesterday.

(This email summary was delayed a day for a good reasons while I’ll announce soon on the channel)

To watch the livestream replay, click here or on the video below.

But before you do, in the video I make a strong recommendation given current market dynamics that, if you haven’t recently, you should talk with a good financial advisor about the level of risk exposure in your portfolio and whether there may be important prudent steps for you to take now, in advance of a potential downturn.

If you don’t have such an advisor already counseling you, feel free to talk — for free, with no obligations involved — to the New Harbor team or any of the advisors endorsed by Thoughtful Money. To schedule your free consultation with them, click the blue button below:

Schedule Your Free Consultation

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $0.75 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

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Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Mike & John are available to them below.

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Adam’s Notes: New Harbor Financial (recorded 7.15.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: