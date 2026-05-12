How much of a threat to the economy is the oil price shock, and shortages of other key commodities, caused by the US-Iran war?



What's likeliest to happen if the war wraps up soon?



Or, if it escalates from here?



And what impact is this all likely to have on the financial markets, which are back trading at all-time highs?



To find out, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program analyst Bill Fleckenstein of Fleckenstein Capital.

He doesn’t know when the bond market will break, but he’s confident it will at some point given the major trends in play.

And when it does, he thinks “There will be hell to pay”

To find out why, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Bill Fleckenstein (recorded 5.11.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY