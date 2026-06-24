Where Is The Bottom For Gold & Silver? | Andy Schectman
Bruised precious metals investors are looking for hope...
The precious metals are still hitting new lows following their sell-off from record highs earlier this year.
Where does the bottom likely lie?
To discuss, we were fortunate to have precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, return for a livestream this morning.
Andy doesn’t suspect prices will fall much farther and remains confident that new price highs still eventually lie ahead.
To learn why, you can watch the replay of the livestream below.
But first, a reminder: Andy is kindly extending this exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:
While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $0.75/oz BELOW spot.
If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:
To watch this latest interview with Andy, click here or on the video below:
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Adam’s Notes: Andy Schectman (recorded 6.24.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Gold and silver prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks, with silver trading below $60 per ounce and gold briefly dipping under $4,000. Andy Schectman views this decline as largely a product of price misdirection rather than a fundamental breakdown in the precious metals thesis.
Record physical deliveries on the COMEX—far exceeding historical norms—signal that sophisticated buyers, including sovereign entities, are aggressively accumulating actual metal even as paper prices are pressured lower. Central banks are also buying significantly more gold than official figures suggest.
The current environment differs markedly from past corrections in 1980 and 2011 because of