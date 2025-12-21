After two 20%+ years of returns for the S&P in 2023 and 2024, 2025 looks like it will close with another big double digit performance.



Three back-to-back-to-back years of performance like this is somewhat rare in markets.



What's the likelihood the streak will continue in 2026?



Or is performance more likely to mean-revert?



To discuss, we're fortunate to speak today with market veteran Kevin Muir, founder and editor of The Macro Tourist, the highly-acclaimed newsletter that currently ranks as one of the top financial Substacks in the world.



Kevin is extremely concerned about the bubble-conditions of the stock market and is confident shares of the Mag 7 companies will -- as they have before -- experience another 33-50% price correction.

The key question of course is: When?

To hear his outlook & what assets he prefers right now, click here or on the video below:

