The epic silver price breakout has continued this week, with futures cresting $67/oz yesterday.
Can silver hit $75/oz soon?
How about $100/oz? Is that becoming a credible price target now?
In today’s livestream Andy Schectman, CEO of precious metals dealer Miles Franklin, joined us to share his thoughts as well as take live audience Q&A.
In celebration of silver’s run, Andy is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:
While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $1 *below* spot.
If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Silver Price Surge: Andy Schectman discusses silver futures briefly cresting $67 an ounce, attributing it to supply shortages, massive deliveries, and a shift by major players like JP Morgan from short to long positions, potentially signaling a structural change.
JP Morgan’s Role: He highlights reports of JP Morgan holding 750 million ounces of silver (over $40 billion), flipping from the largest short to a net long, which could
