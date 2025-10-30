Yesterday, the S&P 500 index traded at a new all-time high, within less than 100 points of the big round 7,000 milestone.

And Nvidia just became the first $5 trillion market cap company in history.

So the bull market in stocks appears to be doing just fine -- despite the skeptics’ worries that current valuations are far too high when compared to fundamentals.

Will the party continue on from here in 2026?

Or will the new year end the current 3-year stream of double digit returns for stocks?

To discuss, we’re fortunate to welcome back to the program market technician and portfolio manager Katie Stockton, Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies.

The top 10 stocks now make up 40% of the S&P 500’s market value

Katie warns that if they stall out, the entire market will follow suit.

For her latest outlook on the markets, click here or on the video below:

