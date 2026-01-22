Concerns about the weak consumer, the frozen jobs and housing markets, rising debt delinquencies, tariff-driven inflation, stubbornly high bond yields & geopolitical stresses cause many analysts to worry that the economy will slow materially this year.



But others, especially those listening to the Trump Administration, are predicting the economy will boom in 2026 from all the AI capex spending, energy grid buildout, reshoring of manufacturing, capital influx from new trade deals, de-regulation, historic tax refunds and other commerce-friendly developments.



So which is it?

Will the economy slow or grow this year?



To discuss, we have the good fortune to welcome back George Gammon to the program. George is best-known for his financial education media endeavors, most notably his George Gammon and Rebel Capitalist YouTube channels.

George will ‘take the under’ when it comes to economic growth this year. He thinks there are just too many headwinds to the jobs market.

For all the details, click here or on the video below:

