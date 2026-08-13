When to take Social Security is more important, and more complicated, than most realize.



There are plenty of ways to make a bad choice and miss out on $tens of thousands (or more) of income you could otherwise receive in retirement,.



Julia Lembcke returns to explain how Social Security works and the most important considerations you need to take into account in determining when to take it.



For a very practically useful breakdown of all things Social Security, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us pre-1965 half dollars (aka, “junk” silver) at $0.75 AT spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Julia are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Julia Lembcke (recorded 8.11.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: