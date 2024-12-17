As 2024 draws to a close, the mood on Wall Street is very jolly.

Stocks are back to trading near all-time highs.

Positive sentiment -- be it among investors, businesses or consumers -- is suddenly spiking.

Is such exuberance merited?

Should we expect the market's good times to continue rolling in 2025?

Or, is the optimism overlooking risks -- both valuation-based and structural -- that may make next year a much more challenging one for investors?

For answers, we turn to the experience and wisdom of financial advisor Ted Oakley, managing partner & founder of Oxbow Advisors.

Ted has over 40 years experience helping clients, mostly high net worth families, protect and build wealth through good times and bad.

He believes he’s seen this kind of market mania a number of times before in his long career, and experience tells him that refraining from getting caught up in it is the best way to safeguard his clients’ long-term best interests.

To find out how Ted is currently positioning his clients’ assets for the coming year, click here or on the video below:

SET YOURSELF UP FOR SUCCESS IN 2025: The year end is approaching fast. Schedule a free, no-commitment consultation with one of Thoughtful Money’s endorsed financial advisors to identify the right steps (e.g., tax loss harvesting, portfolio rebalancing) to secure your 2024 investment returns and position your portfolio advantageously for 2025

Schedule Your Free Consultation

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the new MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Ted are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $15/mo, less than $0.50/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Ted Oakley (recorded 12.16.24)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: