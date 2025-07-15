With stocks back near all-time highs, capital is gushing into the US financial markets and investors are feeling exuberant again.

Is all this bullish optimism justified?

Today's guest, Chance Finucane, Chief Investment Officer of high net worth advisory firm Oxbow Advisors, takes a more cautious approach.

In their recent market letter to their high net worth clients, Chance, along with Oxbow founder Ted Oakley, delivered the warning that "It's A Different Time Now" -- a time when the chickens may come home to roost after a period of distortion that has artificially and unsustainably goosed financial asset prices.

