Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money®

Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money®

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
"There's A Lot Of Room For Stocks To Fall" | Eric Cinnamond
Profit margins are unsustainable, says value investor
  
Adam Taggart
'No Way Out' As Debt Crisis Looms | Matt Piepenburg
It all comes back to "too much debt"
  
Adam Taggart
2
Weekly Market Recap: War In The Middle East To Sink Stocks?
Escalating hostilities + oil supply uncertainty = reasons for concern
  
Adam Taggart
SPECIAL REPORT: Israel's Strike On Iran | RANE's Ryan Bohl
What just happened, why did it happen, and what's likely to happen next?
  
Adam Taggart
1
"No One Wants To Buy A Home Right Now" | Melody Wright
Home prices poised to fall nationally as sellers now outnumber buyers
  
Adam Taggart
3
Stephanie Pomboy: "We're Not Out Of The Woods"
So sell this stock rally?
  
Adam Taggart
1
Invest For Income When Volatility Is This Extreme | Steven Bavaria
Get more income with less risk
  
Adam Taggart
3
The Mercantilism Juggernaut Continues To Steamroll Across The World | Michael Every
Markets are completely unprepared for the coming geopolitical shocks
  
Adam Taggart
Weekly Market Recap: S&P 6100 Likely Soon, But Pullback Risk Still Lurks
Volatility still reigns, but market bias remains bullish
  
Adam Taggart
Consumer Sentiment Is Crashing Everywhere | Joanne Hsu, UMich
People are super worried about the future
  
Adam Taggart
Common Gold Scams To Avoid | Andy Schectman
If you own precious metals (or plan to), you need to be aware of these
  
Adam Taggart
Ted Oakley: Americans Are Dangerously Vulnerable To A Stock Market Correction
"Dazed and confused" is how a lot of regular investors are feeling right now.
  
Adam Taggart
1
© 2025 Adam Taggart
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture